Hundreds visit Billings Riverfront Park for Great Masked Pumpkin Race

A little wind didn't stop over 300 runners from showing off their Halloween spirit at Billings Riverfront Park this morning for the Great Masked Pumpkin Race.

It was the eighth and final event put on by Billings-based organization 406 Race Series this year. Participants had three races to choose from as they ran in costume, picking up a pumpkin during the last quarter mile.

"Expresso Coffee Break comes and keeps our staff caffeinated and the parents, you know. And then Total Nutrition came here to give out some samples. Photoanthropy does the free photo, you know, a little photo shoot," said Suzie Eades of 406 Race Series Saturday. "Pediatric Therapy Clinic was our presenting sponsor, so they came in with a good group. So, we're very thankful for all of our sponsors, and Albertsons provided our pumpkins."

Alina Hauter/MTN News Suzie Eades of 406 Race Series

Proceeds from each one of the organization's events go towards different nonprofits in the area. Funds from the Great Masked Pumpkin Race will support nonprofit Cloth Montana.

"I'd just like to thank everyone that comes out to support our races, and it's fun to see everybody have fun and dress up their family, and yeah, come and enjoy the day. I mean, Riverfront Park is so beautiful this time of year," Eades said.

The next event that the organization will be hosting will be the Montana Marathon on June 1 next year.