Hundreds of women gather for Junior League of Billings leadership conference

BILLINGS — Over 200 women gathered in Billings on Friday for the Junior League of Billings Ninth Annual Leadership Conference, an event that fosters empowerment and growth among women from across the state.

Watch the story here:

The Junior League of Billings is a women's service and leadership organization that has served the community for over 50 years. It helps empower women and offer education opportunities. The conference, held at the Northern Hotel, has become a staple for women seeking to enhance their leadership skills and connect with like-minded individuals.

"This is such a big event, but it's also such a small part really of all the work that the Junior League of Billings does in the community," said Hannah Olson, the league's current president. "It's just cool to see the growth and evolution of the organization and what can happen when women get together and as a collective and can produce something like this.”

The theme for this year’s conference was “Empowered. Elevated. Exceptional. Montana Women Leading Change," and it reflected the collective vision of creating a space where women can come together to learn, grow, and share their unique experiences.

“Women, I think, have a unique perspective and an experience and to be able to create a space where they can all gather together and learn from each other and share those unique perspectives," said Olson. "I think it makes it really personal and really powerful.”

The conference’s diverse lineup of speakers in the “Empowered Women, Empowering Communities" panel and breakout sessions focused on topics such as leadership development, work-life balance, overcoming trauma, mentorship, and community engagement.