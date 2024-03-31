Hundreds of families visit Billings South Park for annual Easter Egg Hunt

BILLINGS — The overcast weather didn't stop over 2,000 people in the form of parents, kids, and volunteers, from taking part in the South Side Neighborhood Task Force's annual Easter Egg Hunt over at South Park.

"It's a thrill just to see all the kids come out. I had some people say 'oh, it's too cold' and things like that. It doesn't matter to the kids, they're going to come out, they're going to have fun," said task force member Bill Kennedy on Saturday.

Volunteers started setting up at 9 a.m. this morning, hiding over 1,000 candy filled eggs across the park before the hunt officially began at noon. Kids had a chance to find more than just candy. The lucky ones found little slips of paper in their eggs with the name of a prize they could pick up at the gazebo.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Six-year-old Warren Elliott

Over 50 sponsors donated prizes such as bikes, sports equipment, and big stuffed bunnies, like the one six-year-old Warren Elliott won.

"Happy because I was surprised and I just wanted to hope I got a prize," said Warren.

Not only was the event free, but it helped kids like Everett Elliott gear up for Easter.

Alina Hauter/MTN News 10-year-old Everett Elliott

"I can't wait for the Easter Bunny to come tomorrow. That will be exciting," said ten-year-old Everett.

If you didn't make it to the egg hunt this year, there's always next Easter but show up early. Kennedy said that once egg hunting started at noon, it only took five minutes for the kids to clear them out.