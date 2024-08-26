Hozier concert in Billings postponed

BILLINGS - The Hozier concert in Billings scheduled for Tuesday at MetraPark has been postponed.

MetraPark said the concert at the First Interstate Arena was postponed due to illness and a new concert date has not yet been set.

"This event is not cancelled, so hang on to your tickets and those tickets will be honored when a new date has been confirmed," MetraPark officials said in a statement on their website. "We will have details on the rescheduled event soon."

Anyone with questions about the event can call the Box Office at 406-256-2400, or email boxoffice@metrapark.com.

Hozier provided this statement:

Hi to all my fans,

I want to thank each and every one of you for coming to a show during this run, and in particular those of you who have shown such kind support over the last number of nights while I’ve struggled vocally getting over a recent virus.

Although I’ve still really enjoyed getting to connect with you all from stage, my voice just isn’t getting the chance it needs to recover properly.

It breaks my heart to do this, but I’m going to have to postpone the next two shows in Billings MT (August 27th), and Casper WY (August 28th) to give my health and vocal chords every chance of recovery for the sake of the rest of the tour.

Information on rescheduled dates for these shows will be announced soon. Hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the new dates once announced. For those of you who cannot attend, a refund will be available from the point of purchase.

I hope you can accept my sincere apologies for any inconvenience this causes. Thank you for your support and understanding.

Love,

Andrew

