How do Montanans feel about the new fall weather?

BILLINGS — This Sunday marks the first official day of fall. All around Billings, Montanans are celebrating the new season. We sought out to find if residents were ready for the new fall season.

From the farmers market, to the Country Creations' Fall Extravaganza, to the pumpkin patch, Billings residents are excited about fall.

"Oh, I love fall. This is my favorite time of the year. Today, we're actually getting corn stocks to put 'em outside in front of our store, and then we'll have hay bales and pumpkins. It's just a fun time of the year," said Jackie Brockel, with Brockel's Chocolates.

For small local businesses, many owners are excited to get in their new fall inventory.

"Yeah, I'm excited about fall, 'cuz I get to wear sweaters more. It's also baking season, so I get to bake more, some more pumpkin stuff," says Julia Villanuepa, the owner of Beatriz Mexican Sweets + More.

Alan Christensen, a farmer with the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub said, "Well, the harvest is obviously exciting. Although, that's been going on all summer. I kind of like it when it cools down a bit."

Mack Carmack, MTN News Yellowstone County Farmer's Market



"I just love the change of season, the leaves, the colors. We call it 'Sweater Weather.' If you're a Halloween fan, it's 'Witch Season.' You know, bring out all the fun stuff. It's kind of what we do," says Valerie Pena, the owner of Country Creations. Pena was the organizer for Saturday's Fall Extravaganza at MetraPark.

"I like wearing sweaters and cold weather. I like not sweating. Yeah, it's just nicer to be going events when you're not having to worry about fans, and so that's exciting for us," said Tammy Head, owner of Head Concepts.

For others, fall weather is a time to relax and unwind, or spend some time outside.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Country Creations Fall Extravaganza



"We came here to the pumpkin patch at Grandpa's Farm. We're having a good say so far, it's a beautiful day," said Jake Hedge.

When asked about the fall season, Hedge's son, Jones, said, "Well, I'm excited to play in the leaves!"

Ashley Kirkpatrick, a Grandpa's Farm visitor, is most excited to spend the season with her one-year-old. "Just everything being his first. Like, he can actually remember and do. 'Cuz, last year, we was only a couple months old, and now he's one, ready to get out, and enjoy, and have fun," she said.

"Just having a lot of people coming out, and have fun with us. We just like this time of year," said Mindi Hopkin, the co-owner of Grandpa's Farm.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Grandpa's Farm



For some, the spooky part of the season is the best.

"Probably Halloween. We love Halloween," said Lia Bledsoe and Antonio Rosalez, when visiting Grandpa's Farm.

"Probably having Trick-or-Treaters at our house. We just bought a house and never got to do that before," says Christa Myers. Her and her husband were at the farm celebrating fall, and their seventh anniversary.

Regardless of your favorite part of the season, it's that time of year again to get out the warm sweaters and drink a pumpkin spice latte, which many Montanans are excited about.