How do Cooke City residents feel about plowing 'The Plug'?

COOKE CITY — In Cooke City this time of year, there's one way in and one way out.

That's because of an eight-a-half-mile stretch of road that goes unplowed throughout the season. Locals call it The Plug.

It's become quite a controversial topic among town residents.

"As a local that lives here, the access to the outside world in the winter time would be really nice," says Jasmine Cartner, a newer resident to Cooke City.

Cooke City in the winter is about as cold as it is secluded. Between the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway, and the east boundary of Cooke City, Highway 212— or The Plug— sits. The only way to enter the town by car is from the west, through Yellowstone National Park.

In the winter months, the town becomes a dead-end and remains relatively untouched by outside visitors.

"Ultimately, I think The Plug needs to be opened, but it needs to be opened correctly," said Chad Meador, the general manager of the Alpine Motel in Cooke City.

In August, a study created by the University of Montana's Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research (ITRR), The Park County Travel Council, Montana's Yellowstone Country, and the RRC worked with a committee of Cooke City residents to determine whether to plow The Plug.

"So, I wanted to make sure out committee consisted of both sides of the fence. I wanted the extremes of both sides," said Ryan Hauck, the executive cirector of the Park County Travel Council, in a phone interview.

Residents that want The Plug plowed believe it could offer tourism and economic opportunities for the town, as well as provide access to other parts of the state in the case of medical emergencies.

"I think it would be better for the town if there was more access to it from the Wyoming side, more people to come through here and tour," said Cartner.

On the other side of the argument, residents that want to keep The Plug untouched prefer the snowmobile access and the natural integrity of the small town.

"I see the other side too, more access, more people, but I'm in the boat of keeping things the way they are naturally are. I think less human intervention is typically better, in my opinion," said Cole Campbell, a frequent Cooke City visitor.

The survey found that most residents favor a compromise (44%) - that it's a good idea to open the road - but still maintain snowmobiling in the area.

Meador is in that category. He told MTN, "It needs to be opened correctly. That includes parking areas, access trail from the parking area."

Hauck says that the rest of the work is up to local governments and decision makers.

"Really for us... This has just kind of started. We have a good solution that we can all agree on, on both sides of the fence to move forward with," he said.

