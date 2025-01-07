How Billings residents are reflecting on the January 6 insurrection

BILLINGS — Monday marked four years, or one presidential election cycle, since the insurrection at the United States Capitol in 2021.

“I remember just standing there and I was screaming at the TV. I was ultimately in tears. I was angry," said Thomas Manger, tapped to take over as the U.S. capitol's chief of police in 2021, during an interview earlier this year with Scripps News.

Terri Richards, a Billings resident, said Monday in downtown Billings that she believes the event is a matter to move past.

“I don’t think (most people) care about it anymore," said Richards. "I can’t say whether I approve or disapprove of what happened.”

There are still more than 1,500 charges and more than 900 convictions as a result of the insurrection which have the potential for presidential pardoning by president-elect Donald Trump.

“We have lost so much respect for each other," said Destiny Bird, a Billings resident. "It’s a new trend of just instantly accusing other people of doing things that are wrong.”