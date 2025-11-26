Housing developer withdraws plans after homeowner opposition in Billings

BILLINGS — A housing developer has withdrawn plans to build duplexes, four-plexes and single-family homes on Billings West End after homeowners packed Monday night’s Billings City Council meeting with concerns about increased traffic and lower property values.

The proposed development encompassed about 55 acres of mostly farmland near the Sundance and Clover Leaf subdivisions near Central and Grand avenues. Nearby homeowners said they knew development would come, but not the higher-density housing they fear will bring more people and traffic than they believe the neighborhood can support.

Watch nearby homeowners talk about their opposition:

Housing developer withdraws plans after opposition in Billings

Nathan Moore said his family moved his father to what they thought would be a quiet new neighborhood four months ago. Now he fears history will repeat itself.

“He left there because it was very noisy and busy, and he didn't see sunlight until about 10 o'clock, 11 o'clock with the high-rise building. So, we moved him here, and now it looks like the same thing is gonna happen again,” Moore said Monday.

More expressed concerns about the traffic impact from the development, which, according to the city, will have between 350 and 400 units.

"You're looking at the average Montanan has 1.8 cars. That's a lot of vehicles that are gonna be hitting the street,” Moore said.

Billings City Councilman Mike Boyett said he understands the frustrations but explained the city’s limited options when developers meet requirements.

“We have no choice but to approve this as duplexes (are) under state law. We don't have a choice,” Boyett said. “This is one of the hardest jobs of the city council anywhere is land because of emotions and rules.”

Nearby homeowner Bill Duke said residents aren’t opposing development entirely, but they want it to be compatible with existing neighborhoods.

“No. What we are politely asking, make it compatible with what we have,” Duke said.

With the application withdrawn, residents are hopeful their concerns will be heard.

“The gentleman agreed to read those plans, resubmitted to the zoning committee, and then it would have to come back to the council. That was a win-win for everybody,” Duke said.