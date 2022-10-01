House south of Billings completely destroyed by early morning fire

BILLINGS — A house in the hills south of the Yellowstone River in Billings was completely destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. Multiple reports said flames could be seen from miles.

Both the Billings Fire Department and Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze at 4013 Snowberry Road. The structure is a total loss, according to Blue Creek officials.

No cause has been released yet in the ongoing investigation.

Tracy Glenn shared this video of the flames with MTN.