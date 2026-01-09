House approves $1.5M for Yellowstone County law enforcement and infrastructure

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County could receive $1.5 million in federal funding after a Montana law enforcement and infrastructure bill passed the House Thursday.

Eastern Montana Congressman Troy Downing's office confirmed the legislation includes $500,000 to reimburse the county for costs associated with building its short-term detention facility, which opened in October.

Yellowstone County jail short-term-hold addition nears completion

The remaining $1 million would go to the city of Billings to address aging infrastructure that delivers raw water to the city's new West End water treatment plant.

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration before potentially heading to the president's desk for signature to become law.