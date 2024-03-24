Hoppin' for Easter: Billings sandwich company hosts free weekend Easter event

BILLINGS — Easter may be a week away, but for some Billings businesses, it's never too early to celebrate. TopZ Sandwich Company collaborated with several Billings organizations for their first annual Easter Egg Hop.

Sponsored by Destiny Contreras Photography, Coupon Banker, and Billings State Farm, the Easter Egg Hop ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TopZ's location on Grant Rd.

The event was free and featured photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, the chance to find hidden eggs, and candy as far as the eye could see.

It gave five-year-old Vander Veltkamp the opportunity to make some new friends.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Vander Veltkamp

"It feels kind of happy in my heart. And I'm happy to meet new friends and I'm a little bit shy but I think I can push through it," Veltkamp said on Saturday.

Lena Ialanji and her three kids were going through the drive through of TopZ when they decided to go egg hunting inside.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Lena Ialanji and two of her kids, Alina and Zoey.

"It's great, they love it. She keeps trying to find more eggs, and I'm like, that's enough," Ialanji said jokingly.

If you missed out on the fun this Saturday, TopZ will be hosting another Easter Egg Hop on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Shiloh Rd. location.