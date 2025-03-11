CODY — Once a month, the nonprofit Wyo-Hoofbeats saddles up for a visit to the long-term care center at Cody Regional Health, bringing a piece of the West indoors.

“Only here in Wyoming will you see a horse on an elevator in a nursing home,” said Kyle Watson, a social worker with the long-term care facility, as Norman, one of the program’s therapy horses, made his way inside.

Jody Goldbach and Heather Bales, co-founders of Wyo-Hoofbeats, lead the charge with two horses, a cat, an occasional chicken, and a dog in a tutu.

Watch the full video of this story below:

Hooves in the halls: therapy animals bring joy to Wyoming long-term care patients

“It’s as good for us, as it is for the staff, as it is for the residents,” said Bales. “A lot of people say it’s magic.”

For Lynne Chadwick, a veterinarian of 52 years, who was preparing to return home after a two-month stay, the visit was a heartwarming sendoff. She had been missing her golden retriever and knew their reunion would be emotional.

“We will have to have special things to keep me standing, ‘cause she’ll come—Boom," said Chadwick.

Chadwick is no stranger to the healing power of animals. More than two decades ago, she brought animals to visit the same hospital, making this program part of a long-standing Wyoming tradition.

Not every visit, however, ends with a homecoming. The most challenging part, according to Bales, is returning to find that a familiar face has passed away.

“The hardest part for us is: We come one month and see some of our people, and the next month they’re gone,” said Bales.

For a brief moment, the scent of hay and the sound of hooves transport residents beyond the hospital walls.

“It transports them out of here. Just for that, two minutes, or whatever, it at least helps them remember something else, besides sitting in here," said Goldbach.

Wyo-Hoofbeats will host a concert and fundraiser on May 16 at the Yellowstone Valley Inn to support its program and provide financial assistance for medical expenses, including co-pays and deductibles, for those in need in Wyoming.