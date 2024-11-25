Hoop Shoot hosts big dreams for local free throw competition, despite low turnout

BILLINGS — The Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot was hosted at Rocky Mountain College on Sunday, with an estimated turnout of 10 participants.

“It does build confidence, and self-worth, and the confidence, apparently, to come up (to MTN) and ask to be interviewed," said Allison Round, a parent of one of the competitors.

Some of the kids taking part said they feel sports are important because they help manage the stress of school.

“Well, sometimes, if it’s like (a) math test of something … (I) just go outside and (play) basketball, and then come back inside and all that stress will be gone," said Gabe McPherson, who is 9-years-old.

Kids ages 8 through 13 who advance from this competition will go to regionals with advancements to state, district, and national free throw competitions.

“I wanna try to make it to the NBA," said E.J. Briggs, "I like everything about basketball. I’ve loved it since I was like three. I started putting my hands on the ball when I was like four."

Seventh-grade Briggs, who admires the Florida Gators, Milwaukee Bucks, and Kyrie Irving, said he looks forward to attending Central High School, where he plans to play basketball.

“I just try to impress my mom. So, that’s all I do – just try to impress her," said Briggs, about being on the court.