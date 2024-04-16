Hooligan's hosts fundraiser to help family of Laurel woman killed in crash in February

Hooligan’s Sports Bar hosted a fundraiser on Monday night to help the family of Kassi McColley, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash more than two months ago.

Sheriff Mike Linder, R-Yellowstone County, says the case has been with the Yellowstone County Attorney's office.

McColley, who was 28, was found dead on Sunday, Feb. 4 near the railroad tracks off Old Highway 10 East and Seitz Ronan Road near Laurel.

The vehicle's owner did contact detectives two days after the body was discovered.

No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made, according to the county attorney’s office.

Pictures were on display of Kassi and her family and local businesses contributed the Hooligan's fundraiser called Community Monday.

"I can't articulate in words that were emotion yet, that I will never see my beautiful daughter," said Mary McColley, Kassi’s mother.

McColley says her emotions have come out most during the funeral, the vigil and now this fundraiser.

She is careful not to say anything that may jeopardize the investigation, but she is frustrated with how long it’s taking to find answers.

"I'm aggravated,” she said. “Absolutely. I am aggravated. I feel like they both should be a jail. And that's very upsetting."

She's talking about Kassi’s domestic abuser from whom she was running at the time, and the person who was driving the vehicle that hit her daughter.

For Mary and her family, the fundraiser is something that helps while going through hard times.

"In a situation like this, it is imminent that you have love and support,” McColley said. “And they have really just been wonderful here at Hooligan's"

Friends of the family, who also work at Hooligans, helped organize the fundraiser.

"Her positive spirit,” Savannah Roll, Montana Brewing Company bartender and family friend, said about Kassi. “I haven't been around Cassie for a while but that's something I would always remember. It's just the way she could make people laugh."

"Especially since this one hits home and everything, I just want to keep being able to contribute to this family and to this cause," said Shania Stapp, Montana Brewing Company and Hooligan’s manager.

Hooligan’s will contribute 20 percent of its sales to the fundraiser.

The money raised will help pay for a private investigator, funeral expenses, and a memorial that Mary would like to set up in honor of Kassi.

"It hurts very deeply and I'm carrying it just like anybody else,” McColley said. “My reaction is just from my faith in God and my Savior.”

Mary wants to bring attention to missing people and domestic abuse and she awaits the completion of the investigation.

"There'll be a trial one way or the other," McColley said.

