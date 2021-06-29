HomeFront offering landlords $500 vouchers to help renters find housing

BILLINGS- — HomeFront, an organization in Billings that helps those less fortunate secure housing is offering a $500 incentive to landlords who rent to the people they serve.

“The renter’s market is tough right now so we’re hoping these vouchers will help find some of our people places to live,” says Kate McLean, a housing specialist for HomeFront.

Brian Hale, a 21-year-old with Autism is one of the people who will be receiving one of the $500 vouchers to help him secure a place to live.

“I’ve been searching for apartments for about four months now,” says Hale. “Finding housing has been challenging, some challenges have been long waiting lists and affordable apartments.”

Hale says that trying to live on his own has been a journey and that he hopes the voucher will help give him an edge over other renters.

To receive a voucher, you must qualify through HomeFront, and there is a waiting list. But for landlords, McLean says the process is simple.

“It is the simplest process; the landlords just call and say 'hey I have a rental,' there's a little bit of paperwork back and forth, you just tell us where to write the check and it has to pass an inspection,” says McLean.

The vouchers go into effect on July first.