Home Improvement Show attendance good, "people are ready"

Promoters of the Home Improvement Show say attendance and the participation seem to be like any other year during the three-day show at MetraPark.

Management made the decision several months ago to hold the event because many companies rely on the show to bring in businesses for the year.

The spring show brings in about 650 exhibitors to the Expo Center, the Montana Pavilion and outside.

Basketball tournaments and some other factors have contributed to the good turnout.

"We are blessed with the weather this year that has been so nice," said Mark Hedin, show promoter. "I think people have had cabin fever. They're ready to get out. And with the governor lifting the mask mandate, you know the floodgates are open. Just by the crowds that we had out yesterday and the crowds that we're seeing today, I think people are ready to get out and get back to some normal life again."

Mark Hedin, Spring Home Improvement Show promoter. KTVQ photo

Hedin said while masks are not required, social distancing along with 650 bottles of hand sanitizer are part of the protocols.

Plenty is available, as management brought in a pallet of the sanitizer to the show.

The Home Improvement Show finishes Sunday, with hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He said the 2020 Spring Home Improvement Show was the last indoor event before the COVID shutdowns.

Rimrock Productions also puts on Montana Brews & Barbacues, which is an outdoor event.

According to Hedin, the Fall Home Improvement Show is one of just a few indoor events held at Metrapark during COVID.

The Billings RV and Boat Show ran for six days last week.