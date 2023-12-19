'Holidays and History': Oscar's Park near Billings offers Vintage Christmas Village

BILLINGS - Oscar's Park near Billings is offering a blend of history and holiday cheer this season with its Vintage Christmas Village.

Transporting visitors through the historic town of Cookeville through the woods and on the road to Bethlhem, wagon rides offer a special holiday view of this historic setting along the Yellowstone River.

The outing takes riders through a rural area full of antique Billings area buildings all dressed in seasonal decor.

The wagon rides are happening Dec. 20-23 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended and the cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Visitors can also walk through the village for $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Reservations can be made here. The park is located at 3670 Wise Lane.

