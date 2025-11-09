BILLINGS— The start of holiday shopping attracted crowds in Billings Saturday, despite economic uncertainty from the government shutdown and adjustments to tariffs.

Gainan’s Flowers President Jim Gainan said he had been cautious in preparing for the season.

Watch to see the beginning of holiday shopping in Billings:

Holiday shopping in Billings attracts crowds amid economic uncertainty

“Everybody would like to have a crystal ball that's in retail. In January we kind of knew that things were going to be a little bit uncertain. So, when we bought, we bought conservatively. We also brought in price points that are typically lower than normal, just so that everyone can experience it. We had no idea in January that we were going to be sitting in this place today, but I'm glad that we kind of had that thought,” he said.

Despite the concern, hundreds of shoppers came to the Gainan’s Flowers Midtown store for their 75th annual Christmas Show as it opened Saturday morning.

Vanessa Willardson Jim Gainan

“So far this year we've seen some real early shoppers, which has gone all the way from Halloween until now, and it's been strong. So, it's kind of not exactly what we expected, but it's a happy surprise,” said Gainan’s Flowers President Jim Gainan.

Other festive shopping in Billings included the Holiday Food and Gift Festival Saturday.

“Good crowds. Folks aren't, you know, out of the woods financially, but it's coming along,” said Chuck Clark, who was at the market selling for 406 Guitars.

Vanessa Willardson Chuck Clark

“(It) is starting off awesome. Lots of people, lots of people buying. So, it's a good thing,” said Robert Haskins, Owner of Jim’s Woodcrafts.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), this is a nationwide trend. The NRF predicted Thursday that national holiday sales will surpass $1 trillion for the first time.

“American consumers may be cautious in sentiment, yet remain fundamentally strong and continue to drive U.S. economic activity,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay in a written statement.

“The economy has continued to show surprising resilience in a year marked by trade uncertainty and persistent inflation. As tariffs have induced an uptick in consumer prices, retailers have tried to hold the line on prices given the uncertainty about trade policies,” added NRF Chief Economist and Executive Director of Research Mark Mathews.

The government shutdown has furloughed thousands of government employees, decreasing private sector income and consumer demand.

According to the NRF, the effects of the shutdown on the economy should be temporary but will become more severe the longer the shutdown continues.