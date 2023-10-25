Holiday Nights returns to ZooMontana for second season, doubles in size and offers cheaper admission

BILLINGS — With a display sure to dazzle, Holiday Nights are back this year at ZooMontana.

Holiday Nights is a private vendor that partners with ZooMontana to put on a month-long, interactive, holiday light display featuring more than 10 million lights.

Pieces of the display are already being put into place and Event Director Janise Carstens says this year's installation will be double in size from last year.

"We have open two new locations, we've rearranged a few things, we have at least 20 new displays that are coming in between individual trees," Carstens said. "We have a Santa Sleigh that you can sit in with Santa that has two benches. It all lights up and is about 13 feet long and six feet high."

Another change is lower ticket prices after community feedback that last year's event priced people out.

"We also have different packages this year," Carstens said. "We have a family package, which is two adults and three children, and we have a special adult package—one thing we learned from last year is there is a lot of adults who like to come without the kids for a date night. And so we have four adults for a cheaper price."

Carstens said they had about 12,000 visitors last year and expect about twice as many this year.

Holiday Nights opens Nov. 24 and runs to Jan. 1.

More information can be found at www.holiday-nights.com.