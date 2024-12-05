Holiday crime crackdown: an inside look at Billings Police Detective sting operations

BILLINGS — On Wednesday, a half dozen of Billings Police Department's (BPD) detectives set up a sting operation at Home Depot in an attempt to crack down on the seasonal spike in theft.

“Theft and property crime is less shocking, less dramatic, but it affects the community so greatly because it’s endless," said BPD Senior Det. Jeff Chartier.

According to the detective, Home Depot's theft prevention team said the first Wednesday after Thanksgiving is one of the most common annual theft occurrence periods.

"Husky ratchets, the accessories that go along with them, the accouterments – That was about $188 that he could stash on his body," said Chartier, as he explained what was stolen by one individual who was taken into BPD custody.

At least three individuals were arrested and taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Wednesday; two were believed to have illegal drugs and found to be wanted for warrants of a combined value of around $70,000.

“If you’re a serial booster retail thief … Just know: The dude that’s just walking behind you might just be one of the Billings Police detectives," said Chartier, about the upcoming holiday season, "Look over your shoulder.”