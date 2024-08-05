Hirs Collective 50-state tour comes to Billings, embraces marginalized communities

The Hirs Collective, a music group centralized in northeastern America that describes itself as celebrating the survival of those trans, queer, of color, and/or who are otherwise marginalized, came to Billings on Thursday, performing at Thirsty Street Brewing.

“We’re going through Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Montana, whatever — and (someone said,) ‘Oh, you’re doing a tour of places that you can’t pee,'" said Jenna Pup, Hirs' vocalist, who identifies as a transgender woman.

The collective's opening acts, NIAT, Fly Over States, and Charlie of Doom said Billings' tendency to be isolated and intolerant makes performances like Hirs' all the more important and special.

“If you are like a member of the trans community in Billings, chances are you receive ridicule and people are very outspoken in a negative way about trans identities," said Trevin Baker, Fly Over States' vocalist and guitarist.

Although Hirs is primarily focused on creating space for gatherings of those who can relate to their art's messaging, the group also emphasizes that its performances are opportunities to change minds.

“I don’t get upset if somebody messes up my pronouns, but if like, they start messing up my pronouns on purpose, then I’m just like, “Well, you’re dumb and let’s have a conversation,'" said Pup.