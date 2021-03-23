Helicopter helps law enforcement with high-speed chase through Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — A suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle through south Billings and Duck Creek Monday morning.

The vehicle was taken from a work site. An employee from the site followed the suspect in his own vehicle.

The suspect was driving the stolen pickup with trailer at such a high rate of speed, Montana Highway Patrol troopers were having a difficult time apprehending him, according to law enforcement.

To keep up, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder reached out to Gary Blain of Blain's Flying Service for assistance.

Authorities found the vehicle deserted, after it had wrecked into several cars on private property in Big Horn County.

The suspect fled on foot, and witnesses reported seeing him hiding in a coulee.

At this time, surrounded by authorities, he came out with his hands up, and surrendered, according to law enforcement.

Linder reported that several stolen cars were related to this incident.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.