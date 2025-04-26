Hearts in the garden: A new generation grows the Speedy and Flo family dream in Hardin

HARDIN — If you stare long enough in the garden, you start to see faces in the leaves — family in the foliage.

That sentiment lives in every corner of the new 406 Greenhouse in Hardin, a space blooming with more than just starter kits and produce. For the Ramirez family behind it, this is about cultivating community, culture, and the roots they have long nurtured through the ground.

Previous story:

Speedy and Flo's Sweet Corn honors Oaxacan life, indigenous Mexican heritage

The greenhouse is a fresh chapter for the family of Valente "Speedy" Ramirez and his son, Flocelo, known locally for their popular sweet corn stand, Speedy and Flo's Sweet Corn.

As of Thursday, the family is growing something new.

“We’re trying to introduce people to some of the stuff we raise on our farm,” said Flocelo. “Providing vegetables and getting a greenhouse.”

For him, this is not about expanding business. It is about expanding know-how.

“I’m trying to make people be gardeners, so I can get out and sell less at my locations," said Flocelo.

Helping him in that mission are his children — Giovani, 15, and Vanessa, 20 — who are stepping into leadership roles and building the future, sometimes one screw at a time.

“This wood is probably about as old as me,” said Giovani, who put in up to 30 hours constructing the stand by hand. “After school, I came here and worked on it every day — except for Fridays, ‘cause I had bowling that day.”

Inside the greenhouse, purple “explosive pepper” plants stand out among the rows of starter kits and sprouting greens. The real growth, however, is not just in the soil.

“Sorry,” said Vanessa, wiping away tears and pausing to reflect. “I think I just remembered how long I’ve been doing this, and it's kind of crazy.”

If you look past the plants and into the people, it is never really about what you grow. It is all about who you grow it for.

“I wanted to – create something to leave for my kids," said Flocelo. “Probably, the best thing ever (is) watching stuff grow from nothing.”