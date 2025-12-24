Health officials confirm first Yellowstone County influenza death of the season

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday the first influenza death in Yellowstone County of the 2025-2026 season.

According to a press release, an unvaccinated man in his 80s passed away two weeks ago.

So far in Yellowstone County, there have been 564 reported cases, 25 hospitalizations, and one death due to the flu.

“Influenza may feel familiar, but it can be a severe and even life-threatening illness,” Dr. Megan Littlefield, RiverStone Health Chief Medical Officer, said in the press release. “It’s important that everyone takes precautions to prevent spreading illness, especially to protect our vulnerable populations.”

In Yellowstone County and nationwide, hospitalization rates are increasing for respiratory illnesses, including the flu and COVID-19. The health agency said vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against influenza and its potentially serious complications.

The press release continues:

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available through the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, the RiverStone Health Clinic and other medical offices and pharmacies in the community. Call 406-247-3382 or go to //RiverStoneHealth.org/Immunizations [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] to schedule an appointment with the Immunization Clinic or 406-247-3350 to schedule an appointment with the RiverStone Health Clinic.

The flu spreads through coughing and sneezing with symptoms that can include high fever, chills, headaches, exhaustion, sore throat, cough and body aches. It may take about 1 to 4 days after being exposed to the virus for symptoms to develop. Additionally, you may be able to pass on the flu to someone else 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick.

Everyday precautions can help stop the spread of influenza. Those measures include:

Getting vaccinated.

Wearing a mask or covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Washing your hands often with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoiding close contact with sick people.

Staying home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or necessities.

If infected with influenza, prescription antiviral medication such as Tamiflu can decrease symptoms and help speed recovery. These medications are most effective if given within the first 2 days of symptoms and are recommended for those most at risk for serious complications: children less than 2, adults older than 65, and those with underlying lung disease, heart disease or other chronic medical conditions.

