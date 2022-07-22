HAZMAT team returns to Billings building following ammonia leak

BILLINGS - A Billings Fire Department HAZMAT team returned to the Centennial Ice Arena in Billings Heights on Friday morning following an ammonia leak that forced the evacuation and closure of a nearby park.

The team entered the building to take measurements of the ammonia levels inside to determine whether the chemical has dissipated enough to reopen the facility.

The leak was first reported Thursday evening when a building alarm at the ice arena off Bench Boulevard alerted the fire department to an issue at the arena.

The ammonia leak was discovered and officials closed the arena, Two Moon Park and the bike path near the arena. The park and bike bath were reopened Friday morning.

Ammonia is used at the arena to create ice and keep it cold. it is a toxic industrial chemical, and if exposed a person will experience severe skin and lung irritation.

No one was inside of the ice arena when its alarm system alerted dispatchers of the issue.

