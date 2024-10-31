Haunted houses around Billings invite Halloween horror

BILLINGS — Looking for somewhere to trick or treat on Halloween? Check out these two must-see houses in Billings who have transformed their yards that are sure to get you in the spooky spirit.

First, in the Heights is 335 Camel Place. Owners Shawna and Wes Morales have transformed their front yard and filled it with Halloween animatronics.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News 335 Camel Place

“My husband goes over the top with everything he does, as you can see, so every year it gets bigger and better," said Shawna Morales.

The impressive display is in its fourth year, with no sign of slowing down. Their love for the holiday has only intensified. Each year, the couple begins putting together the characters in September in time for them to be in the yard by Oct. 1.

“I love Halloween, and at first [my husband] was like, 'I don't know,' but when he does something, he does it to the full extent. He's really taking it to the next level," said Morales. “I mean, if you're going to do it, you better do it big, right?”

Their dedication has not gone unnoticed — they have won several awards over the years for the spookiest house in Billings. This year they have added some improvements for those who want to stop by.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Shawna Morales's display will be interactive this year. Be on the look out for some frightful faces!

“It's interactive this year. We've never done that before. We have all the fun, so come by," said Morales.

Across town at 5203 Mill Stone Circle is the Vanderloos family's backyard that transports visitors through "Ari's Amityville," a maze-like walk-through with animatronics. Now in their fifth year, they expect a line down the street on Halloween and are able to put the spectacle together through the help of various sponsors. The brains behind the madness is 10-year-old Ari Vanderloos.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News 5203 Mill Stone Circle

“We didn't know it would grow this big until last year I watched my first horror movie, and then I started being addicted to Halloween," said Vanderloos.

He started putting together animatronics from a young age. What started as a simple collection grew rapidly. He even runs his own YouTube channel and Instagram page dedicated to his creations.

“I've watched a lot of videos of people doing this, and it kind of inspired me to start doing this with my father," said Vanderloos.

However, the good fun serves a greater purpose. The family does not charge anything to enter their yard, but all donations they receive go to benefit Shodair's Children's Hospital in Helena through Spirit Halloween's charity, Spirit of Children.

“We do this not just for our enjoyment, but the other people's enjoyment,” said Vanderloos.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Ten-year-old Ari walks through his 'Ari's Amityville.'

Just be prepared for some jumping ghosts and ghouls! No matter where you go in town, you are guaranteed a spook-takular time!