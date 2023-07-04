Harvest Church prepping for Fourth of July fireworks show at MetraPark

For the fourth year in a row, Harvest Church is prepping for its Fourth of July firework show at MetraPark.

The show is a part of the church's Celebrate Freedom event, which has gone on for 22 years and originally took place at Castle Rock Park.

For Harvest Church outreach director Rachel Woosley, the event is the best way to give back to the community.

"It's just a gift from Harvest Church, and we love doing it every year," Woosley said Monday morning. "It's just a great time for families to come out and not have to worry about forking out $100 for events or activities for their family."

In 2020, the show's popularity had grown and Harvest Church worried that their audience wouldn't be able to respect the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. So, Woosley started searching for second options.

"We weren't going to not have it, you know?" Woosley said. "We were like, 'Okay. What's plan B?' Then we reached out to Metra and they've been great business partners."

The show has been at MetraPark ever since and has continued to grow in size. So has the price tag for Harvest Church. It's one that Woosley said they have no problem paying.

"It's just a gift from Harvest Church, and there's no strings attached," Woosley said. "We just want to provide the best family experience possible."

But she knows that the church is only half of the equation. For years, the fireworks have been supplied by Todd Reichenbach's business Pyro F/X. It's a business that was first run by his father, and one he now enjoys running with his family.

"I've actually been shooting shows for 45 years," Reichenbach said as he set up the show at MetraPark Monday afternoon. "Fireworks businesses are typically a family business. So, I've got three daughters that have all worked in fireworks. My wife shoots shows. We all pitch in together."

Reichenbach said technology has continued to help them progress their business. The show at MetraPark is choreographed to music, and all he'll have to do is press one button to start the show.

And while both Reichenbach and Woolsey said preparing for the show can be stressful, both agreed that the final product makes it worth it.

"It's kind of like Christmas," Reichenbach said. "Everything is geared to one day. It’s a lot of work, but when you’re shooting the show that’s when it’s enjoyable."

“There is some anxiety, but like I said the day of, I just take time and walk through when the event is going on and it just fills my heart that we’re able to provide this to our community,” Woosley said.