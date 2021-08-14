Harvest Church helps families and kids prepare for school in Billings

The first day of school is more than a week away and the Harvest Church Back To School Fair on Saturday brought a lot of excitement as kids received supplies for the start of classes.

Harvest Church Back To School Fair. KTVQ photo

"We like to help them get ready every year with the school supplies, but this year we wanted to get them ready head to toe," said Darian Armer, Harvest Church kids elementary director. "We just wanted to bless them, and oftentimes the difference between a new outfit, a fresh haircut, pair of glasses can make all the difference. And so we just don't want any child to go in feeling less than their peers."

Darian Armer, Harvest Church kids elementary director. KTVQ photo

Armer said the church has given school supplies before, but this is the first year for the fair, which drew about 1,000 people and helped 700 kids.

"We thought to expand this drive," she said. "And then just bless kids and hopefully show them what Jesus' love looks like."

Xarah Hunt, Billings Christian 7th grader. KTVQ photo

"Great experience for kids to get school supplies," said Xarah Hunt, who is going into the 7th grade at Billings Christian. "Last year when I went in the sixth grade, it was the first year I actually got to use some things like a calculator, and a lock. So when I saw those on my list, I'm just like, let's go, let's go."

Iliz Hunt, Xarah's mother. KTVQ photo

"It's great," said Iliz Hunt, Xarah's mother. "I mean, for especially for all those who can't afford the supplies right away, especially for those last minute, it's just a huge blessing."

Ben Warren, Beartooth Elementary 4th grader. KTVQ photo

"Not that excited," Ben Warren, who will be a 4th grader at Beartooth Elementary, said about the start of school. "I do like doing soccer and I'm doing gymnastics. Soccer is fun."

"I'm just excited to go back to school because I get to see my friends, learn new things, and I just get to see my teachers again," Xarah Hunt said.

"My vision was for our kids in the community and just to see it come together," Armer said. "Just feels so good to be here today."