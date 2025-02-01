The Hardin Academy has recently been approved as a charter school, and next school year will be known as the Big Horn Academy.

It was among the five new charter schools approved by the Montana Board of Public Education.

Hardin's Big Horn Academy among new charter schools

The board denied seven applications, including for the Laurel Virtual Academy and the Lion's Path Academy Charter School in Lockwood.

The Big Horn Academy is separate from Hardin High School, and it connects students with respect and trust and helps kids graduate.

“What’s special about it is that it's a great opportunity to get your credits,” said Bryan Decrane. “And makes you feel special.”

Decrane was behind at the start of the school year but now will graduate with the class of 2025.

The Hardin Academy has him back on track because of the smaller classes and more attention.

“It's a very good bond,” Decrane said. “It’s trusting. It's good overall."

The administration touts trust and respect and the need to connect with students, and the principal says the academy has that Class C community feel.

“I just try and bring that to the school, the small class, the, the small town feeling, the small town vibe as you would say,” said Taylor Sidwell, Hardin Academy principal. “And just throw in love and community on top of that and really whatever it takes for a kid to be successful.”

About 70 percent of the students enrolled since 2021 have made it to graduation, and this year the entire senior class of about 20 students will finish high school.

“Just to build those relationships,” said Tobin Novasio, Hardin superintendent. "And education just like anything else, it's a relationship-based business. The better our relationships are with our families, with our students, the more successful we're going to be."

The charter school will bring in more funding to the district and allow it to have more counselors at the academy, about 1 for every 40 students.

“If we can help them address those distractions in their life or those other challenges in their life and be able to focus more on their academics, we believe that they can be more successful,” Novasio said.

The academy will be able to accommodate more middle school students.

“Creating that family environment,” Sidwell said. “Making kids feel safe and comfortable, to help them be successful is our biggest thing, but the smaller class sizes family environment is something we really focus on."

The Crow and native cultures have been ingrained in the school, which adds to bringing together the 80 students.

“Most of these guys have been my friends since kindergarten,” Decrane said. “So yeah, it's nice seeing them again.”