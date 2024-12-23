Hardin woman gifted car before holidays after heartbreaking loss of family

HARDIN — On Friday, Jennifer White Bear was gifted a new-used car by Hardin Chevrolet as a part of its Hearts for the Holidays program.

“We could do one really big gift a year, try to find a really deserving person … and just make their Christmas a little bit better," said Joe Mavencamp with Hardin Chevrolet.

White Bear lost her home and grandson, Faron Ememy Hunter, to a fire last year, and her daughter, Bonnie Three Irons (Enemy Hunter's mother), in 2017.

“We are with you, always, always, we are with you, my girl. You’re not forgotten," said Candy Felicia to White Bear, who nominated the Hardin grandmother by writing an essay about her hardship to the car dealer.

Felicia has known White Bear for 35 years and said she is an upstanding example in their community.

"I love my job. I love where I work. I’m a housekeeper and I do my job with pride," said White Bear, when asked about her life.

The 61-year-old is a grandmother to 34 grandchildren, three of whom she continues to help raise alongside two great-grandchildren.

“(I am going to) park it over there, ‘cause I got work to do," said White Bear when asked where she would drive first.