Hardin school employees taken to hospital after accidental pepper-spray discharge

Hardin Middle School staff members were taken to a hospital Friday morning after one staff member accidentally discharged a can of pepper spray.

The school was on high alert in the morning following a threat from a student made toward the school Thursday night, school district officials said on social media.

Hardin police officers were covering all school entrances Friday and interviewed the student who made the threat and a parent, according to the district.

As students were entering the middle school through metal detectors, one student handed a staff member a can of pepper spray. The staff member, unaware of what was in the container, accidentally discharged the spray, according to the district.

Staff and students in the immediate vicinity had burning eyes and trouble swallowing. Paramedics were called to check each individual, and all families were notified.

No students were taken to the hospital. The school district did not release any information about the condition of the staff members.

Here's the full statement from the district:

On Thursday evening, the administration was made aware that a student had made a threat toward the school. Parents of the student and witnesses were contacted, and the Hardin Police Department was immediately notified. Officers ensured that all school entrances were covered Friday morning and assisted in interviewing the student and parent. We appreciate the support and partnership of the Hardin Police Department in keeping our school community safe.

