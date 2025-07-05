Hardin rest stop reopens in perfect time for 4th of July Weekend

BIGHORN COUNTY — After 14 months of planning and construction, the Christiansen-Graham Rest Area, better known as the Hardin rest stop, at mile marker 476 on Interstate-90 reopened on Monday.

The original rest stop closed when construction began for the new project in March 2024. The project finished construction in May, opening in perfect time for the 4th of July Weekend.

The two rest stops, one sitting eastbound, 34 miles from Hardin, and the other sitting westbound, 26 miles from Billings, brings in about 1,400 visitors a day, according to Marcus Erlenbush, the engineering project manager with the Montana Department of Transportation.

Erlenbush said the Hardin rest stop is the first rest area for visitors entering the state from Wyoming. The next rest stop heading westbound on I-90 is in between Park City and Columbus, he said.

"It's kind of our, 'Welcome to Montana,' stop for everybody," Erlenbush said Thursday.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

Each rest stop has eight private ADA-compliant restrooms, a small dog park, and picnic area.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the westbound site contains both a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks watercraft inspection site and a weight station.

"Mostly, we're trying to provide the best facilities we can to the traveling public here," said Erlenbush.

Dick Anderson Construction, the WGM Group, and CWG Architecture & Interiors helped make the project possible, according to Erlenbush.

MTN spoke with rest stop visitor, Robert Olson, on Saturday about his experience.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"It's a brand new, wonderful rest area, I think. Looking at it, it's got some awesome amenities that you don't normally see, especially for handicapped adult individuals," said Olson.

Olson told MTN he was particularly impressed with the ADA-compliance restrooms, which contain changing tables for adults with disabilities.

"It's clean, well maintained, obviously brand new. The view at this point going eastbound is absolutely stunning," he said.

Olson was visiting the state from Appleton, Wisc. He said was on his way back from visiting his nephew, who lives in Great Falls. Olson's nephew just retired from the military, and they celebrated the 4th of July Weekend together, he said.

Olson explained that he was extremely impressed with the rest stop, even comparing it to other rest areas he's visited throughout his trip.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News

"I would have to say this one, in comparison to South Dakota, I think they're in tough competition... The majority of the ones we stopped at in South Dakota are absolutely wonderful, had great amenities. This one being brand new can beat 'em, hands down (though)," Olson said.

The amenities of the original rest stop, Erlenbush said, don't quite compare to the amenities of the new rest stop.

"It's almost too many to number, actually. The old rest area wasn't opened year-round. We had to close it in the winter. This one will be open year-round, all day," he said.

When MTN spoke to Erlenbush on Thursday, he said that although the rest stop site had only been open for a few days, he's already received positive feedback from the community.

"At MDT, we're trying to provide the best facilities we can... We're working for the Montana public, trying to do our part," he said.

To learn more about the new facilities, visit the Montana Department of Transportation website at this link.