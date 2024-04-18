Watch Now
Hardin police seeking missing man, Charles Doan

Posted at 5:25 PM, Apr 18, 2024
The Hardin Police Department is seeking help finding a missing man.

Charles Alvin Doan is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

He was last seen in Hardin in February or early March, and friends say it's unlike him to disappear.

He is taking medications that authorities do not believe he has with him and may have previously been threatened.

Doan walks with a limp, has a leg brace on one leg and has sleeve tattoos on both arms. He is believed to have family in Washington state.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Police Chief Paul George at 406-655-9268 or email hardinpolice@hardinmt.com.

