Hardin police say middle school student tased after making threats

Hardin police say they were forced Wednesday to use a taser on a student at Hardin Middle School who punched an officer and made threats concerning a firearm and said he would shoot police.

Police say charges are forthcoming against the 13-year-old student.

No students were injured, according to police.

The school resource officer and another Hardin police officer had to respond.

Officers went to an area of the middle school for a report of a student with a firearm making threats and threatening to shoot police.

“What we thought at the time was he was making threats to maybe do a shooting at the school or something of the sort... with a weapon,” said Hardin Police Chief Paul George.

George says the school resource officer called for another officer to respond to help with the boy, who is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

“Actually hit the officer,” George said. “And punched the officer in the head and the eye.”

The chief says the boy refused commands and reached into his pocket.

“(Officers) ended up having to tase him,” George said. “They deployed two cartridges. The first one was ineffective. The second one became ineffective, but was effective for a few seconds for them to take him into custody.”

It turns out the boy did not have a weapon and had made threats to police if they were to come to his home if he skipped school.

George says there were no threats to students or school staff.

Students tell Q2 they were safe during the lockdown.

“They just said to stay in your rooms and lock your doors,” said Arley Lopez, Hardin Middle School sixth grader. “It was good. I felt safe. I didn't think anything was going to happen to me.”

Superintendent Tobin Novasio gave Q2 a statement.

“I'm pleased with the way our staff handled it and prioritized safety through the process,” Novasio said. “The SRO in place was beneficial to our students and staff.

Novasio and George say the procedures and protocols worked well.

“When we did show up, I guess that triggered him a little bit,” George said. “So he was a little upset but he calmed down after the fact. He's still going to have some charges.”

The chief expects the charges against the juvenile to include assaulting an officer and disorderly conduct.