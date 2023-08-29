Hardin driver struck, killed by train

A 65-year-old Hardin man was killed Monday night when his vehicle was struck by a BNSF train between Hardin and Dunmore, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Chevy Silverado west across the tracks about a mile north of Dunmore when his vehicle stopped on the rail line, Trooper Jeremy Lundblad wrote in his report.

The BNSF was traveling southeast and struck the vehicle, causing it to roll about 500 feet west until it came to a stop on its top, according to Lundblad.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Q2 News sent a message to BNSF asking if the crash is under further investigation by the railroad or federal rail regulators and will update this story with any comment.