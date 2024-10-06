Hardin animal rescue group holds adoption event in Billings

Freckles and Tomcat Rescue, a Hardin nonprofit, visited the Magic City Sunday in hopes of giving their rescued dogs a new home.

Hardin resident Eshan King founded the rescue back 2016.

“When I first moved to Montana, I just saw what a need there was. How many homeless animals there were, underfed, sick, abused. And I just had to do something about it," King said Sunday.

Sunday's adoption event allowed potential owners to view the dogs in a comfortable environment and hopefully find their forever homes.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A pup at Freckles and Tomcat's adoption events in Billings.

"It's just good to get out there and have all kinds of people, you know, get to know our dogs and learn more about the organization," said King. "We love to have the events just so the dogs get socialization. It's visibility. We do events, you know, at activities and events around town."

The nonprofit also assists low income families with vet bills and hosts regular spay and neuter clinics.

"We are a food bank. We offer food to low-income families that need help, but mostly dogs. We mostly do dogs," King said.

King said the nonprofit is always accepting donations such as food and blankets.