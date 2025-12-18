Hardee's closing both Billings restaurants

One of Billings two Hardee's restaurants closed Wednesday, and the other is set to shut down Saturday.

A Hardee's employee confirmed the first closure at 2404 Central Ave. The second restaurant is scheduled to close Saturday downtown at 608 N. 27th St.

The two restaurants are owned by ARC Burger, one of company's largest franchisees. Hardee's and ARC Burger are locked in a major lawsuit, with the chain claiming it's owed $6.5 million in royalty fees.

ARC Burger bought the Billings restaurants in 2023 after the previous owner went bankrupt.