Hannah Thompson of Billings Senior wins War of the Walls competition

Hannah Thompson of Billings Senior High School was named this year's winner of the MasterLube War of the Walls competition.
Thompson's mural took over 50 percent of the six entries during last week's vote. Billings Central took second, while Lockwood finished third.
Watch the video:
Thompson received a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year. Her sister, Madeline, won the contest for Senior in 2022, and her mural still stands on the east wall of the building.
Click here to see more about each entry.
The mural contest was held in conjunction with last weekend's Grad Day fundraiser, held at six MasterLube location in Yellowstone County.
Past Winners:
2009- Skyview
2010 – Senior
2011 – West
2012- Skyview
2013 – Laurel
2014 – Skyview
2015 – Laurel
2016 – Central
2017 - West
2018 – Central
2019 – Central
2020 – no mural contest due to COVID-19 pandemic, however, Billings Central and Skyview painted murals.
2021 - Senior
2022 - Senior
2023 - Central
2024 - Senior