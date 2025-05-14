Hannah Thompson of Billings Senior wins War of the Walls competition

Hannah Thompson of Billings Senior High School was named this year's winner of the MasterLube War of the Walls competition.

Thompson's mural took over 50 percent of the six entries during last week's vote. Billings Central took second, while Lockwood finished third.

Watch the video:

Billings Senior wins annual War of the Walls competition

Thompson received a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year. Her sister, Madeline, won the contest for Senior in 2022, and her mural still stands on the east wall of the building.

The mural contest was held in conjunction with last weekend's Grad Day fundraiser, held at six MasterLube location in Yellowstone County.

Past Winners:

2009- Skyview

2010 – Senior

2011 – West

2012- Skyview

2013 – Laurel

2014 – Skyview

2015 – Laurel

2016 – Central

2017 - West

2018 – Central

2019 – Central

2020 – no mural contest due to COVID-19 pandemic, however, Billings Central and Skyview painted murals.

2021 - Senior

2022 - Senior

2023 - Central

2024 - Senior