Hannah House, women's sober living home, to expand in south Billings

Community Leadership & Development, Inc. (CLDI) held a groundbreaking on Thursday, for a new home for day care and transitional living at its Hannah House.

The Hannah HouseBig House is a sober living home for women that have families and children.

Some may come and live in the new transitional living home after getting through the first part of the program.

“We are a gospel focused organization,” said Kaleb Perdew, CLDI executive director. “They don't have to believe in Jesus to come in. They just know that we are motivated by our love for Jesus. And that is truly what inspires us."

“They incorporate the Christian faith,” said Catherine Koenen, Gianforte Family Foundation executive director. “They know that God is a big part of the healing. And so when women can find their faith and security in that, it automatically just gives them a big jump ahead.”

The women at the Hannah house meet for dinner and Bible study on Thursday nights.

“More like a sorority, but we're all working to better ourselves,” said Lori Ingrum, Hannah House resident.

Ingrum has been at the sober living home for 16 months and will soon be on her own.

“I feel like my recovery is a gift from God that was always there,” Ingrum said. “I just needed to learn how to accept it, and there was a time in my life when I didn't feel worthy. And I know now that I've always been loved.

Jessica Smith is the Hannah House director and once was a resident, making it through the CLDI program successfully.

“I was so broken,” Smith said. “The idea of me being a leader and being somebody who would be able to speak into people's recovery was nonexistent. And so it's just so surreal.”

The new house will allow Hannah House to increase its capacity from 11 women and 20 children to 18 women and up to 46 children.

Those who support and oversee the program admire the women who changed their lives.

“It's inspiring,” said Perdew. “I see these women and the grit and the tenacity that they have to overcome some of the past experiences they've gone through, and they truly are my heroes.”

“To see them go where they can just be the moms that they wanted to be or the wives or the daughters or sisters that they want to be is so exciting,” said Koenen.

And the women are happy that the expansion will help more women just like themselves.

“And now in just 9 years, we will have doubled the women we can help,” said Smith. “And we get to help their kids too.”

“I am 500 days clean and sober,” Ingrum said. “I know it's going to be a good future.”