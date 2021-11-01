Halloween hot spots: People pack the Billings streets to celebrate in costume

BILLINGS — As costumed characters went door to door or trunk to trunk on Sunday night, it felt like a more normal Halloween atmosphere across three trick-or-treat destinations in Billings, with no shortage of candy in sight.

“We’re loving it. It’s lots of candy. Lots of fun and we just plan to make it the best trip that we can," said Jessica Higdon, 26, of Billings.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Jessica Higdon and her daughter, Emma Williams trick-or-treat on Halloween at Rimrock Mall in Billings.

Higdon and her eight-year-old daughter, Emma Williams were dressed as characters from the Disney film, "The Nightmare Before Christmas." They were on their first stop of the night at a trunk or treat event at Rimrock Mall.

"We’re going to try and hit as many stops as we can and have the absolute most fun," Higdon said.

The third annual trunk-or-treat event was hosted by Outlaws of Octane car club and saw hundreds of people in the Dillard's parking lot off 24th Street W. Club members paid for the privilege to pass out candy, with proceeds going back to Billings Shop With a Cop.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge A princess receives a piece of candy during the Outlaws of Octane trunk-or-treat at Rimrock Mall in Billings.

Among all of the caped crusaders and horror icons were Skye Mitchell, 28, and her two-year-old son Talon. They made the trip from Roberts to do some trick-or-treating and went all out on their costumes.

Dressed as characters from the Star Wars series, "The Mandalorian", Mitchell said she put her costume together herself in about a month.

"The head piece took only two weeks. Most of that was just waiting for each layer to dry. The sewing took the longest. It was easier than I anticipated it to be, honestly," Mitchell said.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Skye Mitchell and her son Talon get some candy during the Outlaws Octane trunk-or-treat in Billings.

Another candy hot spot could be found at Bethel Baptist Church on Billings South Side. Pastor Jeremy Bourne said this is the fourth year they've held their trunk-or-treat event.

“We’ve always had a great turnout and we just want to be here to represent our neighborhood and love on our neighborhood and we’re here again," Bourne said.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Jeremy Bourne, pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Billings.

The trunk-or-treat event is put on by a combination of three ministries in Billings, Bourne said. Bethel Baptist Church, Community Leadership and Development, and LifeWay Church, help organize the popular event, Bourne said.

“Out of all the things that we do yearly, this is the one that gets the most traction and we have the most people show up for this one," Bourne said.

It seemed like the church's trunk-or-treat was on par to see hundreds of people in costume.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge People receive candy during the fourth annual Bethel Baptist Church trunk-or-treat.

Across town on Clark Avenue, the street was absolutely packed with trick-or-treaters. The lively street was much different compared to last year, when many homeowners turned off the lights for Halloween due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lorelle Lewis, owner of a home on the fourth block of Clark Avenue, said the wave of trick-or-treaters has been constant this year.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge A kid gets some candy while trick-or-treating on Clark Avenue in Billings during Halloween.

“I think we are going to run out of our 4,500 pieces of candy," Lewis said.

Lewis is a new homeowner on the block and said this is her first Halloween giving out candy on such a massive scale. She, along with her friends and family, filled out the whole cast of "The Addams Family" and then some.

“We just figure every year it’s going to get better: our decorations and costumes," Lewis said.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Lorelle Lewis (the right of the conjoined twins) stands with her group of friends and family dressed as The Addams Family, taking a quick break from passing out candy for a photo.

RELATED: Halloween celebration in Billings brings awareness to preventing veteran suicides