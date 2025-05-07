Guidice, Ashmore win seats on Billings school board

Two candidates backed by Billings’ largest teachers’ union are winning the two contested seats on the Billings school board Tuesday.

Jourdan Guidice, a certified public accountant and PTA member, defeated homeschool mom Amanda Brown by nearly a two-to-one margin, 1,804 votes to 978 votes, for the seat representing District 5, which runs from midtown to the West End.

Luke Ashmore, a former Billings West High soccer coach, beat incumbent John VonLangen 2,027 votes to 1152 votes in District 7, which includes far west Billings.

All results are unofficial until certified.

Guidice and Luke Ashmore were both endorsed by the Billings Education Association (BEA). Brown and VonLangen both received endorsements from Yellowstone County Republicans.

Incumbent Teresa Larson in the Heights District 3 seat ran unopposed.