BILLINGS — As the Montana Grizzlies prepare for a highly anticipated NCAA tournament game against the Wisconsin Badgers, fans from across the state are hitting the road for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

This year marks a rare occasion asthe Grizzlies not only made it to the tournament for the first time in six years, but were also rewarded with a tournament game in Denver — a much closer location than the majority of other sites.

Watch video here:

Griz fans hit the road and skies for NCAA tournament showdown with Wisconsin

Leann Layton, the president of the University of Montana Alumni Association in Billings, was among the many Montanans who traveled for the big game.

"There's just something really special about this team," Layton said in an online interview Wednesday afternoon. "Griz Nation is 100 percent behind them."

The Griz will certainly have their work cut out for them if they want to keep dancing. Wisconsin is the third seed in their region and heavy favorites to move on to the second round.

Still, that isn't swaying the fans of the Griz, who are a 14 seed.

"People love to root for an underdog," Layton said. "It's what this time of the year is all about. I think this team is special and match up well with the Badgers."

Among the hundreds of fans that will be in Denver for the tip-off Thursday is one traveling from a surprising location. University of Montana senior Cayce Morrison is from Wisconsin and was back seeing family for spring break before deciding to travel to the game.

"Now, I'm flying to Denver," Morrison said Wednesday morning, while sitting at her gate in Milwaukee. "But I wanted to show my pride, so I'm wearing my maroon."

Morrison said the fact that the Griz will be squaring off with a team from her home state adds to the fun.

"When I found out it was the University of Wisconsin, I was actually really stoked because a couple of my friends go to Wisconsin," Morrison said.

Morrison said there has been a little bit of smack talk between her and her old friends.

"They're trying to talk so much smack that they're going to beat us," Morrison said with a smile. "I'm like 'No, that's not going to happen.'"

Morrison is confident — and hopeful — that some of that trademark March Madness will take place on the hardwood in Denver.

“I’m hoping that the Grizzlies can pull it off, and I do think they’re going to pull it off,” she added.