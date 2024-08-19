Greybull diner remains resilient amid kitchen revamp and son's heart transplant

GREYBULL — A small-town Wyoming diner has seen some big changes recently, all while overcoming personal challenges.

Bob’s Diner and Bakery, located on Greybull Avenue, is a typical, local spot and has been a staple in the community of Greybull.

“It's just a neat place to be," said regular Charlie Vaumer. "They're always fresh and you just come down and have coffee and a cookie. You can talk about anything and everything."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The diner, located on 509 Greybull Ave, recently redid their kitchen floors and added in a new dish room.

The diner has been in business for four years and is family-run by the Skillmans. The family takes great pride in their "everything from scratch" approach, and even have a garden in the back to grow vegetables. Ask around and you'll quickly find the favorites on the menu, from breakfast items like pancakes and french toast to more savory items like chicken-fried steak or a patty melt.

"Excellent pancakes. They tend to put a bit of cinnamon on them. Makes them just a little bit better," said Vaumer.

The building also serves as an art space, featuring a large gallery wall with paintings from various artists, including owner Deanna Skillman. The space has become a welcoming environment for all, especially for their employee Tera Sanchez. She began working for the family last year to help out but quickly fell in love with the job.

“This is a family-oriented business, so you walk in and you feel the love right then and there. Everyone greets you with a hug. ‘We've missed you!’” said Sanchez.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Deanna Skillman works with her son in the kitchen. The diner and bakery is family owned, being run by her, her husband, and their three boys with the help of their employee Tera Sanchez.

Recently, the diner has had quite a lot on their plate. At the end of the month, they will be featured on the TV show "America's Best Restaurants." Skillman said they applied for the show last year and have been anticipating their visit for a while.

To prepare for the show, they needed to complete some essential upgrades. They had been awarded a $10,000 Backing Small Business Grant from American Express, which helped them redo their kitchen floors and add in a much-needed dish room.

“We needed the dish room with Ayden gone and my husband gone and us taking turns. We really needed that for that extra, it's like losing two people,” said Skillman.



Ayden is the family's 18-year-old son. He was born with a congenital heart defect, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means he was born without the left side of his heart. He had three open-heart surgeries by the time he was three, and his health condition is part of the reason why the family started the restaurant in the first place.

“We were told we never passed a third-grade level that he will ever read or write, but to talk to him, you wouldn't even know that. He loves to cook, so that was one of the reasons we opened the place that he would have something when he got older that he loved,” said Skillman.

Deanna Skillman/Facebook Ayden Skillman was placed on the transplant list in March and got his new heart on July 26.

Ayden sustained brain hemorrhaging and seizures when he was young, causing developmental delays. Despite this, he had been doing well, even working at the diner when he could, until things began to take a turn.

"Last year, he had a really bad infection that put him in the hospital for three months. That kind of was like a wake-up call from the doctors that something was not working right anymore," said Skillman.

He was placed on the transplant list in March. The family was uncertain how long the process would take, but after another hospital visit in Denver, they received the call they had been praying for.

“They came back in the room and I was expecting them to say, 'Good news, we got all the equipment to send you home to the McDonald House,' and they came in and they're like, 'So, we found the heart,' and we don't even know what to say," said Skillman.

On July 26, Ayden had his surgery, which was successful. However, his transplant journey is far from over as he will have to stay at the Denver hospital for up to six months for monitoring.

Back home, the transplant came at a busy time between the kitchen upgrades and filming. They were planning on closing for their remodel but knew Ayden's heart could come in at any minute. On the day of the transplant, the diner closed early so his dad and two brothers could make the trip down, and remained closed until re-opening on August 14. With the remodel now complete, they are hoping for Ayden's steady recovery so he can return home to his favorite place.

Ayden's story has touched many in the community of Greybull, from those who comment on the updates Skillman posts to their Facebook page to those who frequent the diner.

“I know him and he's been a vital part of the experience here," said Vaumer. "I've seen him do so much more than just a job.”

“Someone who has struggled with what he has, with that half-heart for the 18 years, I don't know how he does it. I don't know how he rolls with the punches," said Sanchez.



Despite the challenges, Bob’s Diner and Bakery will continue serving up good food and good company from the heart, as they have always done.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The diner says all of their food is homemade and contains local ingredients. They have a garden behind the business and get their beef from Huntley, Montana, once a month.

“Everything is homemade and that's what makes this so different than any restaurant, family-owned. And they adopt me on weekends, so I get to be family-owned on the weekend. You know, everybody helps everybody," said Sanchez. "I just love working here. They just keep the faith and go with it, and it even has helped me keep the faith in tough times."

"America's Best Restaurants" will be at the diner on August 27. The diner will be closed, but the bakery will be available to order from.