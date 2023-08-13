GREG COLYER: A LIFE OF FLIGHT

BILLINGS — As the Billings International Air Show takes center stage in the Magic City, all eyes are in the sky.

Exciting and awe-inspiring, just a few of the words uttered by spectators in Billings as residents and visitors alike are treated to an amazing performance.

"It's incredible, I mean, what they (Air Show Pilots) do and how they do it," said Billings Air Show visitor Brandon Bertrand.

Greg Colyer is the pilot of Acemaker, one of the oldest jets performing in this weekend's show.

"What I fly is a T-33 shooting star. Which is a derivative of the P-80 and F-80 which was the US’s first operational jet fighter and trainer, it first flew in 1944," said Colyer.

A plane that’s been a staple in war and one that Colyer has made sure stays a staple in Air Shows around the country.

"It’s an iconic piece of US history. It served for over 50 years in our military and it's served in pretty much every NATO country. It’s a great flying airplane, it looks great, it’s fun to fly," added Colyer.

Colyer has almost 40 years of flying under his belt. He served in the Army and wanted to fly helicopters, unfortunately, an injury derailed that, but he never gave up on his dream.

"Nobody in my family was an aviator or in the aviation field but from like five years old that’s all I wanted to do. My mom said that’s all I talked about. So, I just kept chasing that dream until it happened," Colyer added.

He purchased Acemaker in 2007 and his start in the airshow was a bit unorthodox.

"When the economy tanked in 2008, I couldn’t afford gas anymore because gas skyrocketed and I couldn’t afford to fly the airplane. That’s when I started to fly airshows, trying to get some free gas and it turned into a career," Colyer said.

A career that’s helped create a ton of amazing memories.

"It takes amazing courage. I’m jealous, I think I’d rather be up there than down here but I think it’s awesome that they’re willing to come here, do it, and go through all that training," said Billings Air Show visitor, Gabrielle DeNio.

"I do vertical rolls, Cuban eights, I put the jet through everything it’s capable of doing. I fly it to edge of its envelope," said Colyer.

An experience of lifetime that Colyer has helped create for others and one that he continues to create for himself.

"I took my girls outside last night when they were practicing and they were like 'oh my gosh'! That excitement just transferred back over to me, so we had to get tickets, I had to take my girls," added Bertrand.

"I’m just honored I get to preserve history and share it with the generations who flew it before me in combat. And also maybe inspire the next generation of kids to chase their dreams," said Colyer.