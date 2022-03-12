Green in the magic city

BILLINGS — Get your kilts ready because Billings Caledonian pipes and drums are having their annual bar crawl and it's for a cause that will send them to Las Vegas.

Just as the pandemic hit two years ago, Billings Caledonian pipes and drums were preparing to kick off their annual pub crawl and parade. That ended quickly but good news it's back.

They are all volunteers and these pub crawls are their way of raising money for uniforms, kilts, and all the supplies. The pipes and drums team hope to be as lucky as a Leprechaun with a trip to Las Vegas.

They have been invited to go and represent Billings and all of Montana by competing against other bagpipe bands at the Las Vegas Highland games on April 9th and 10th.

Festivities kick off with the St. Patrick's Day parade downtown tomorrow at 11 am. Followed by the pub crawl at 1pm at Just 1 More Bar and Casino. Final Stop Hooligan's Bar and Grill downtown.