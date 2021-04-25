Great American Cleanup beautifies Billings

Volunteers came together in Billings for a nationwide event, the Great American Cleanup.

And for some, picking up trash can be fun.

Bright n' Beautiful put together about 45 crews, including along Highway 3 near the airport and in Swords Park.

KTVQ photo

Keep America Beautiful has held the annual cleanup day every year since 1988.

The groups picked up many spots including roads, trails, parks and schools.

The City of Billings Public works put up three dumpsters for the collected trash.

The work brings about a sense of satisfaction for those picking up trash.

Joanie Tooley, Bright n' Beautiful executive director. KTVQ photo

"That's the funny thing about it," said Joanie Tooley, Bright n' Beautiful executive director. "Who would guess that picking up litter is actually fun? I know it sounds nutty, but you can look at something that needs to be taken care of, you can personally address it, and then you can look at where you've been, and it's better for what you've done, and that gives you a very good joyful feeling."

Traditionally, the Great American cleanup is just held on the last Saturday in April to coincide with Earth Day.

But because of COVID, here in Billings, it has been extended from Earth Day to Mothers Day on May 9.

