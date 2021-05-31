Watch
Graduation Day: Billings says goodbye to the Class of 2021

Billings West High School was the first to celebrate graduation in the Magic City Sunday.
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 20:15:27-04

BILLINGS — After a school year that was anything but ordinary, Billings said goodbye to its Class of 2021 high school graduates Sunday.

Billings West kicked off the festivities at First Interstate Arena at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Skyview followed at 2:00 p.m., with Senior taking the nightcap at 6:00 p.m.

Billings Central also said goodbye to its graduates at 6:00 p.m. inside the Nelles Center on the school's grounds.

Watch the videos above to see the sights and sounds of graduation day in the Magic City.

Billings Skyview sends off the Class of 2021 Sunday afternoon at First Interstate Arena.

