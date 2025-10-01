Gov. Greg Gianforte honors two Stillwater County veterans

STILLWATER COUNTY — Gov. Greg Gianforte honored two Stillwater County veterans Wednesday.

Mike Alexander of Park City and Larry Tipton of Columbus were the two recipients of the 2024 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation.

Watch Alexander and Tipton receive their awards below:

Gianforte honors Stillwater County veterans



They were recognized for their service both in the military and their communities.

"It's a very humbling experience to be able to be given this award by the governor," Tipton said.

Tipton said the award is humbling, but being able to help and assist veterans on a daily basis is even more special to him.

"I love serving the community, I love to serve, the help to serve of the veterans that any way I can, through any way if I can help with their medical deals to get them going to get some medical benefits," Tipton said.

