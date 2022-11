Gov. Mark Gordon will retain his position as Wyoming's top elected official, The Associated Press is projecting.

Gordon was the heavy favorite against Democrat Theresa A. Livingston and Libertarian Jared J. Baldes.

In addition, Republican Harriet Hageman is projected to win her race for Wyoming's lone congressional seat.

Hageman defeated incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney in the Republican primary and was heavily favored in the general election.