BILLINGS — Southeastern Montana towns and cities are opening up golf simulators, amidst a national increase.

The total number of golf simulators around the country have nearly tripled since 2022, according to the National Golf Federation.

Watch this video to learn about the new businesses:

Golf simulators open up in Southeastern Montana amidst national increase

Red Lodge is one of the towns that recently had a simulator added to their community when Tom and Seeley Bolkcom opened The Bunker Club a few weeks ago.

"We just want to bring something that people can do in those winter months that don’t ski or that don’t snowboard,” Seeley said.

The couple said it was their passion for the game of golf that inspired the idea.

“Our love for the game and our desire to share it with people was the driving factor,” Tom said. “Golf is kind of the one thing that I can still kind of compete with my friends.”

For Tom, it's extra personal though. He grew up in Red Lodge playing golf and said often times the season was cut short by weather.

“Up here in Red Lodge, we only get maybe 5, 5 good months of golf,” Bolkcom said.

"It’s always been something that (Tom) has kind of dreamed of and talked about,” Seely said.

The Bolkcoms said that The Bunker Club will eventually have members and leagues, but for now is excited for the future.

"I'm anxious, but I'm more excited," Seeley said. "So far, the community response has been great."

In Billings, it's a similar story with golf simulators opening up. Golf WRLD is the most recent example, which was opened by Koby Williams.

"The whole purpose of this place was to get the most accurate golf experience we could find,” Williams said.

Williams said the space is open to every level of golfer, but wants the facility to also be used for practice.

“I wanted a place for families to come and have fun and experience golf, get better at golf,” Williams said.

One of the features of Golf WRLD is a German putting machine, which is essentially a platform where golfers can stand on and practice putting. The machine can tilt one way or the other and also has a projector following the line of the ball.

“Really honing in on your putting can make you a much better golfer, and it gives you the technology and tools to become a better golfer,” Williams said.

Both businesses are examples of that ongoing national trend — one also noticed by Mitchell Golf owner Bill Mitchell.

“It’s grown a lot," Mitchell said. "It’s become something that people feel is real."

Mitchell said the seven simulators at his business in Downtown Billings are frequently busy during the winter months.

“It doesn’t happen until the snow flies," Mitchell said. "And then it’s kind of a deal once we get through Christmas and people start seeing golf again on their TV in January, they’re like ‘I want to go hit golf balls."

All are signs of the game of golf continuing to grow, which is the goal for many all across the state.

“You can be a beginner, intermediate, advanced, you know," Tom said. "It’s friendly for all walks of golfers,” Tom said.